Osimhen sets a new personal record as Napoli beat Genoa to seal third spot ahead of Juventus

Osimhen scored his 14th goal of the season in the Italian Serie A, which is one more than the 13 he scored in his lone season with Lille in Ligue 1.

It means the Nigerian has now set a new personal best of most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues with 14 goals.

Napoli went into the game knowing that they could seal third spot in Serie A with a win. Luciano Spalletti's men dominated the game from the start, but they had to wait until the 32nd-minute to open the scoring.

The Neapolitans opened the scoring through Osimhen, who headed home superbly from an excellent cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Napoli continued to dominate in the game but could not add to their one-goal lead in the opening half despite having three shots on target.

The second half resumed the same way, with Napoli on the front foot. And just like the opening half, Napoli doubled their lead in the 65th-minute courtesy of a penalty from Lorenzo Insigne.

Two soon became three when Stanislav Lobotka added a third in the 81st-minute. Although Napoli had more opportunities to increase their advantage, they could not add to their lead.