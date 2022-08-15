Osimhen off the mark as Napoli thrash Hellas Verona to kick off Serie A campaign with a win

Napoli's 5-2 win over Hellas Verona at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Osimhen showed his intent from the start and got his reward with a goal in Napoli's first game of the new Serie A season.

The Nigerian international is expected to play a leading role for the Neapolitans this season following the departure of players like Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens. While some players may be fazed by the pressure of playing a key role in the squad, Osimhen appears not to be bothered by it.

The Super Eagles star was full of energy, as usual, putting pressure on his defenders and contributing massively in attack.

Napoli started the clash on the front foot, with Luciano Spalletti's men dominating the early proceedings despite losing key men this summer.

However, it was Verona that took the lead against the run of play through Kevin Lasagna, who tapped home from close range following a flick on from Koray Gunter.