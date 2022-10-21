Osimhen NOT to score and other sure bets to stake in Roma v Napoli

Tunde Young
Bet9ja offers juicy odds on multiple markets from the big game between Roma and Napoli

The biggest game in the Serie A this weekend will happen at the Stadio Olimpico where AS Roma will host high-flying Napoli.

This titanic clash at the capital will have a significant impact on the title race but more significantly on punters who could win big if they play their cards right.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is valued at 1.33 odds on Bet9ja to not score in this game which is plausible because he has a history of not scoring in big games.

A straight draw in this game is also very possible and is valued at 3.40 odds on Bet9ja which is enticing considering the last two games between these teams ended in a draw.

When in doubt and hoping to play safe, put it all on a Napoli double chance at 1.39 odds on Bet9ja which is right because they are yet to lose a single game this season, it is unlikely they will start this Sunday.

Sunday, October 16, 19:45 (GMT+1)

Roma and Napoli will play each for the 155th time in Serie A in what is called the ‘Derby del Sole’.

Napoli have had the upper hand in recent times over Roma against whom they are unbeaten in their last five meetings with three wins and two draws.

The managerial warfare in this one will also be interesting to follow as Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti will go toe to toe with the more experienced and accomplished Jose Mourinho of Roma.

As far as form goes, there is no team on a hotter streak than Napoli right now having won 10 consecutive games in all competitions, six of which were in the league.

The Neapolitans are also yet to taste defeat this season with draws against Fiorentina and Lecce as the only times they have failed to win a game this season.

While Napoli are top of the pile, Roma aren’t far back either in fourth place, just four points behind their high-flying visitors.

Mourinho’s men can also boast of three consecutive Serie A wins which means one of these teams will lose its streak on Sunday, whatever the result.

Argentine ace, Paulo Dybala leads the high-profile absentees for Roma in this game as he battles a knee injury.

The same applies to Turkish full-back, Zeki Celik and Gambian defender Ebrima Darboe who are also sidelined for Roma with knee injuries while loanee, Gini Wijnaldum remains out of selection with a long-term injury.

Napoli will have to make do without a key player in Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa who has been a revelation for them in midfield but is currently out with a muscle problem.

Kosovan defender Amir Rrahmani is also expected to miss this one for Napoli with a muscle injury.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

