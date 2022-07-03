Top 10 Richest Super Eagles players

Aside from the high wages they earn, it's no wonder Nigerian football stars flaunt their luxurious wealth and exotic style on social media from time to time to remind the rest of the world that truly...Naija no dey carry last.

However, many Nigerians do not know in real terms how much these guys earn.

From the biggest of leagues across Europe including the Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga as well as other top leagues.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid Nigerian footballers:

10 Henry Onyekuru - Olympiacos (Greece)

Onyekuru is a 25-year-old attacker who currently plays for Greek giants Olympiacos FC.

The Super Eagles star has moved across a hot of top-flight clubs in Europe throughout his career from the likes of Everton to Anderlecht, AS Monaco, Galatasaray and now Olympiacos.

The explosive winger is oen of the stars of his Greek side and undisputedly the highest earner in the club with a weekly wage estimated to be around £39,000 per week.

9 Moses Simon - Nantes (France)

Unarguably Nigeria's best player at the just concluded Africa Cup Of Nations in Cameroon, Moses Simon currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 side Nantes and earns £40,000 per week .

The 26-year-old Nigerian International was first called up in 2015 for the Super Eagles and is known for his explosive dribbling, shooting as well as his set-piece technique.

8 Joe Aribo - Rangers fc (Scotland)

Joseph Oluwaseyi Ayodele-Aribo is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Scottish Premiership club Rangers and currently earns £45,000-per-week with the Scottish giants.

Aribo is a versatile player who can play centrally or in a wide midfield role..

He's also technically proficient as his long legs enable him to shield the ball from opponents effectively.

The London-born Nigerian began his club career at Staines Town then spent four years with Charlton Athletic.

At international level Aribo gained first cap for the Super Eagles in 2019, shortly after his move to Scotland.

7 Alex Iwobi - Everton FC (England)

Iwobi is the current second-longest-serving Super Eagles player in the Premier League,

He has been playing in the league since making his debut for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger in 2015.

Iwobi spent four years at Arsenal before moving to Everton in 2019 for a fee of around £30m.

The 25-year-old currently earns £50,000 weekly wages, and was integral in helping Frank Lampard's side avoid relegation last season.

6 Ademola Lookman - RB Leipzig Germany)

Lookman spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Premier League side Leicester City putting in some impressive performances for the Foxes.

The England-born attacker also made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2022.

The 23-year-old forward can play in a number of positions in attack and is one of the brightest young talents of the current Super Eagles squad.

Lookman currently earns around £52,000 per week with RB Leipzig and his current contract expires in June 2024

5 Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Victor Moses currently plays for Russian Super League side Spartak Moscow and currently earns around £56,000-per-week.

The 2013 AFCON winner was a popular player amongst Nigerian fans after he played a huge role in Chelsea’s Premier League triumph during the 2016-17 season.

The 31-year-old Nigerian international has previously won the Premier League, FA Cup and two UEFA Europa League titles with Chelsea.

4 Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City (England)

Iheanacho is the most experienced Nigerian currently playing in the Premier League.

However, it is not enough to make him the highest-earner, although he is the second-highest-paid Super Eagles star in the league.

The 26-year-old attacker currently earns around £60,000 at Leicester City, having joined the club from Manchester City in 2017.

He has also one of the most decisive players since his arrival at the club.

3 Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City (England)

Ndidi is arguably the Nigerian player close to being ascribed the term 'world-class'.

The 25-year-old midfielder is unarguably the highest-earning Super Eagles star in the Premier League.

He currently earns around £75,000 per week and is currently the fourth-highest paid player at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the club many times, and it's no surprise why - being that he is one of the best players in his position.

If Ndidi leaves the Foxes, you can bet there would be a significant increase in his wages, and deservedly so.

2 Victor Osimhen - Napoli (Italy)

Victor Osimhen is arguably currently one of the best strikers in Europe and currently earns an incredible £110,000-per-week.

The Nigerian international has established himself as a key-man for Serie A side Napoli after a slow start to life in the Italian Club.

Osimhen became the most expensive African striker in history after he joined Napoli from Lille for a fee of about $80 million in the winter transfer of 2020 and the 23-year-old is slowly on his way to justifying that fee with the Italians.

1 Odion Ighalo - Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Al-Hilal striker Odion Jude Ighalo, is undisputedly the highest earning Nigerian footballer on the planet with an incredible £170,000-per-week wage with his Saudi side.

Ighalo is one of the most popular footballers in Nigeria.

Ighalo became the first Nigerian international to play for Premier League giants Manchester United after he joined the club on loan from the Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020.

Prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, Ighalo reportedly earned a whooping £250,000-per-week in China before he took a pay-cut of £200,000-per-week while on loan at Manchester United.