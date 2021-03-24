Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala, bags a landmark goal for Barcelona women as they pummeled Manchester City women 3-0 in a Women's Champions League Quarter-Final first leg game played on Wednesday, March 24, 2020.

The Blaugranes entered the game as favourites owing to their impeccable performances in the competition thus far and didn't waste time to exert their dominance by creating couple of goal scoring chances.

Oshoala hits the bull's eye on 35th minute with a well placed finish at the near post to open the scoring for Barcelona.

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona in their 3-0 win over Manchester City. [Twitter/@FCBfemeni]

She was also involved in Barcelona's second goal as Mariona converted a penalty on 52nd minute after the Nigerian had been fouled in the box.

Manchester City should've halved the deficit when they were awarded a penalty on 56th minute but Sandra Paños in Barcelona's goal saved Kelly's effort from 12 yards out to keep the score at 2-0.

The win was wrapped up with just four minutes left to play when Jenni Hermoso pounced on a rebound after Alexia's shot had come back off the post to make the final score 3-0.

Oshoala's goal went into the history books as Barcelona's 100th in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

This win means Barcelona now have a foot in the Semi Final of the competition with the second leg coming up in England next Wednesday.