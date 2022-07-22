CAF AWARDS

Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Asisat Oshoala became the first African player, male or female, to be crowned five-times as an African Player of the Year.

Asisat Oshoala was awarded with a record Africa Women's Player of the Year on Thursday
Asisat Oshoala was awarded with a record Africa Women's Player of the Year on Thursday

Thursday was a night of smiles for Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, as she was for a record-time, crowned as Africa's Women Player of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards.

Recommended articles

The ceremony, held in Rabat, Morocco saw Senegal's Sadio Mane pick up a consecutive Men's Player of the Year award, having edged former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, and Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy.

The bigger star on the night was, however, Oshoala, who eclipsed Nigerian legend Perpetua Nkwocha, former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and ex-Ivorian captain Yaya Toure to pick up her fifth award.

African Women's Player of the Year (2010-2022)
African Women's Player of the Year (2010-2022) Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the gala, the forward who sustained a knee injury earlier this month dedicated the award to Nigeria's Super Falcons, saying they have "showed Africa what not backing down means."

ALSO READ: African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

The Super Falcons three days to award, lost on penalty shootouts to hosts Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), after having received two red cards, and played with nine women for over 30 minutes.

Asisat Oshoala have now won the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 CAF awards
Asisat Oshoala have now won the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 CAF awards CAF

"Of course my team, we had a heartbreak a couple of days ago," Oshoala said after receiving her fifth award.

"I am going to dedicate this award to the Nigeria women's national team, this is for you all, because you showed Africa what not backing down means even when you were two down, you kept on going."

"Honestly, I don't know where to start from. It's a record-breaking night as an individual, and for Africa as a whole as well," the Barcelona striker said while beaming with smiles.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe with 2022 Women and Men's African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane
CAF President Patrice Motsepe with 2022 Women and Men's African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and Sadio Mane CAF

"I got 5 today. First of all, I'd like to thank everyone who helped me out throughout my career. 2021/2022 season was really tough for me as an individual.

"I'd like to thank everyone who stood by me. This year made me realize if you don't fall, you don't know the power of comeback, you don't know what comeback means.

"Special thanks to all my teammates, on the club level, FC Barcelona players. To my national team players, the amazing and the best national team in the world, Nigeria national team.

"Of course, special thanks to my president, Amaju Pinnick, thank you for all the work you put in to make sure that we have the best football in our national team. It's really amazing the kind of effort you put in."

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Super Falcons

    Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons

  • Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

    Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Recommended articles

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons

Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

Oshoala wins record-breaking fifth CAF award as Mane edges out Salah for Africa's best

Oshoala wins record-breaking fifth CAF award as Mane edges out Salah for Africa's best

Nigeria vs Zambia: Match Preview, Team News, head-to-head, Prediction

Nigeria vs Zambia: Match Preview, Team News, head-to-head, Prediction

Trending

WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco
WAFCON 2022

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022