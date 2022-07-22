Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

The ceremony, held in Rabat, Morocco saw Senegal's Sadio Mane pick up a consecutive Men's Player of the Year award, having edged former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, and Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy.

The bigger star on the night was, however, Oshoala, who eclipsed Nigerian legend Perpetua Nkwocha, former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and ex-Ivorian captain Yaya Toure to pick up her fifth award.

Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala praises Super Falcons

Speaking at the gala, the forward who sustained a knee injury earlier this month dedicated the award to Nigeria's Super Falcons, saying they have "showed Africa what not backing down means."

The Super Falcons three days to award, lost on penalty shootouts to hosts Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), after having received two red cards, and played with nine women for over 30 minutes.

CAF

"Of course my team, we had a heartbreak a couple of days ago," Oshoala said after receiving her fifth award.

"I am going to dedicate this award to the Nigeria women's national team, this is for you all, because you showed Africa what not backing down means even when you were two down, you kept on going."

'A record-breaking night'

"Honestly, I don't know where to start from. It's a record-breaking night as an individual, and for Africa as a whole as well," the Barcelona striker said while beaming with smiles.

CAF

"I got 5 today. First of all, I'd like to thank everyone who helped me out throughout my career. 2021/2022 season was really tough for me as an individual.

"I'd like to thank everyone who stood by me. This year made me realize if you don't fall, you don't know the power of comeback, you don't know what comeback means.

"Special thanks to all my teammates, on the club level, FC Barcelona players. To my national team players, the amazing and the best national team in the world, Nigeria national team.