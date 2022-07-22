Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

Thursday was a night of smiles for Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, as she was for a record-time, crowned as Africa's Women Player of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards.
Asisat Oshoala became the first African player, male or female, to be crowned five-times as an African Player of the Year.
The ceremony, held in Rabat, Morocco saw Senegal's Sadio Mane pick up a consecutive Men's Player of the Year award, having edged former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, and Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy.
The bigger star on the night was, however, Oshoala, who eclipsed Nigerian legend Perpetua Nkwocha, former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and ex-Ivorian captain Yaya Toure to pick up her fifth award.
Speaking at the gala, the forward who sustained a knee injury earlier this month dedicated the award to Nigeria's Super Falcons, saying they have "showed Africa what not backing down means."
The Super Falcons three days to award, lost on penalty shootouts to hosts Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), after having received two red cards, and played with nine women for over 30 minutes.
"Of course my team, we had a heartbreak a couple of days ago," Oshoala said after receiving her fifth award.
"I am going to dedicate this award to the Nigeria women's national team, this is for you all, because you showed Africa what not backing down means even when you were two down, you kept on going."
"Honestly, I don't know where to start from. It's a record-breaking night as an individual, and for Africa as a whole as well," the Barcelona striker said while beaming with smiles.
"I got 5 today. First of all, I'd like to thank everyone who helped me out throughout my career. 2021/2022 season was really tough for me as an individual.
"I'd like to thank everyone who stood by me. This year made me realize if you don't fall, you don't know the power of comeback, you don't know what comeback means.
"Special thanks to all my teammates, on the club level, FC Barcelona players. To my national team players, the amazing and the best national team in the world, Nigeria national team.
"Of course, special thanks to my president, Amaju Pinnick, thank you for all the work you put in to make sure that we have the best football in our national team. It's really amazing the kind of effort you put in."
