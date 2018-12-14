news

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Onome Ebi have been included in the latest shortlist for the 2018 African Women’s Player of the Year award.

Oshoala, Ordega and Ebi were among four Super Falcons players that made the initial 15-woman shortlist for the award a fortnight ago.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday, December 14 released the latest shortlist which has been cut to 11 players.

Oshoala who has won the award three times is in position to win it again after helping the Super Falcons to a third consecutive Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title with three goals in the 2018 edition and her influential role for Dalian Quanjian who won the 2018 Chinese Women's Super League title.

Ordega was arguably the best Super Falcons player in their AWCON 2018 triumph where she scored two goals. She also helped Atlético Madrid to Spanish Women’s league title in the year under review.

At the back, experience defender Ebi was solid for the Super Falcons who conceded just one goal on their way to the final of AWCON 2018.

Other favourites

Last year finalist Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa also makes the latest shortlist and is favourite to win the award after she was named the Best Player at AWCON 2018. She also finished the highest goalscorer at the tournament scoring five goals as South Africa impressed in their way to the final where they lost to Nigeria.

Gabrielle Onguene of Cameroon who netted two goals for Cameroon at AWCON 2018 also makes the shortlist.

Her compatriot and 2015 winner Gaelle Enganamouit didn't make the latest shortlist.

The winners for the Women's African Player of the Year award will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, coaches and captains of the national teams of the 54 Member Associations.

Shortlist for 2018 Women’s African player of the year

1. Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies)

2. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian)

3. Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande)

4. Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)

5. Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign)

6. Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)

7. Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow)

8. Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash)

9. Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang)

10. Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United)

11. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)