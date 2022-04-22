Oshoala one leg closer to another final as Barcelona Femini thrash Wolfsburg

The Nigeria international had been sidelined for 10 weeks due to a thigh injury but returned to play for the defending champions after coming on in the 73rd minute as a substitute, for Claudia Pina.

The first leg encounter, a 5-1 victory at the Camp Nou saw a record crowd of 91,648 bear witness to a scintillating Blaugrana display as Jonatan Giraldez's side ran out with a crucial advantage.

Women's Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas nearly put the hosts ahead with less than 60 seconds on the clock after Wolfsburg failed to track her run in behind, but her effort was straight at goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

Barcelona, however, did take the lead just seconds later through Aitana Bonmati as the midfielder, made a great run onto Fridolina Rolfo's free-kick, to beat Wolfsburg's keeper in goal.

In the tenth minute, Caroline Graham Hansen doubled Barcelona's lead against her former club before Jennifer Hermoso added a third, sweeping home Marta Torrejon's cutback.

Putellas then netted Barca's fourth shortly before the break.

Barcelona had the ball in the net for the fifth time in the game when Crnogorcevic tapped in after Paredes' header, but the flag was up for offside.

The visitors tried to muscle their way back into the tie, and Jill Roord thought she had pulled one back but the flag was raised. However, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand.

Barcelona almost went ahead again through substitute Oshoala, but the Nigerian was twice, denied by the busy Wolfsburg goalkeeper.

Barcelona were, then awarded a penalty when Janssen brought down Putellas, and the midfielder stepped up to slot home from the spot and round off Friday's scoring.