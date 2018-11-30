Asisat Oshoala leads 3 other Super Falcons players in 15-woman shortlist for 2018 Women’s African Player of the Year

news

Four Super Falcons players have been included in the 15-woman shortlist for the 2018 Women’s African Player of the Year including current holder Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala leads her Super Falcons teammates Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega and Onome Ebi in the shortlist which was released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday, November 30.

Oshoala who has won the award three times is in position to win it again after helping Dalian Quanjian F.C to the 2018 Chinese Women's Super League title.

She was also influential for Nigeria and scored a hattrick for the Super Falcons to on their way to the final of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Oparanozie who plays in France with Guingamp has also had a decent year. She has scored two goals so far for the Super Falcons of Nigeria who are in the final of AWCON 2018.

Ordega in 2018 helped Atlético Madrid to Spanish Women’s league title and has also been impressive for Nigeria at AWCON 2018 with two goals.

At the back, experience defender Ebi has been solid for the Super Falcons who have conceded just one goal on their way to the final of AWCON 2018.

Other favourites

Last year finalist Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Gabrielle Onguene of Cameroon are also in the shortlist.

Along with Oshoala, Kgatlana is also a huge favourite for the award after her exploits for the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the ongoing AWCON 2018 where they have reached the final.

Onguene netted two goals for Cameroon who reached the semi-final of AWCON 2018. Her compatriot and 2015 winner Gaelle Enganamouit is also in the shortlist.

The winners for the Women's African Player of the Year award will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, coaches and captains of the national teams of the 54 Member Associations.

Shortlist for 2018 Women’s African player of the year

Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian), Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash), Desire Oparanozia (Nigeria & Guingamp), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign), Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow), Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon & Avaldenes), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon & Nancy-Lorraine), Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang), Portia Boakye (Ghana & Djurgardens), Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)