Oshimen helps Napoli demolish Legia Warsaw in Cameo performance.

The match lived up to its billing with both sides having a go at each other. Although most of the chances fell to Napoli, Legia Warsaw also threatened to break the deadlock when one of their best chances hit the woodwork. It was not until the 76th minute that the deadlock eventually got broken with an emphatic Lorenzo Insigne strike that gave the keeper no chance.

Napoli's most in-form striker however could not resist getting in on the act after he was introduced from the bench. Osimhen scored his 9th goal of the season to put Napoli two goals up, bringing his goal contributions for the season to 10 (9 goals, 1 assist) in 10 appearances for the Partenopei.

The Italians ran out 3-0 winners after Matteo Politano's last minute strike completed the rout. They earned Napoli's first win in the European competition for the season, putting an end to some questionable performances that they have had in Europe this campaign.

Spalleti said about Osimhen after the win:

“He [Osimhen] is accustomed to galloping in wide-open spaces, so coming back to get the ball or support his teammate and then make the run are things he is still learning,” Spalletti said as quoted by Football Italia.

“He’s a great professional, a lovely guy who is eager to learn and improve.

“His teammates adore him, he wants to be with them all the time and we’re very fortunate to have him.

“When you have so many attacking players, we can seek variations and try new ways to break down the opposition. With Osimhen, Mertens, and Insigne on the field, it becomes easier to find that moment of magic."

