After 18 years as a professional footballer, former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie is currently undergoing a coaching course in golf with the aim of coming back to Nigeria to help grow the spot.

Odemwingie who has 63 caps for the Super Eagles played for the likes of Lokomotiv Moscow, Lille, Stoke City, West Brom etc before he retired in April 2019.

Osaze Odemwingie played 63 times for the Super Eagles during his 18-year pro career (Paul Gilham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Since he hung his boot, the 38-year-old has seriously taken to golf and has joined the PGA Training Programme to become a member.

Odemwingie who now resides in Stoke is undergoing these courses at the PGA so he can bring the knowledge back to Nigeria and help grow the sport.

“I have plans to preach the gospel of golf from the countries I come from, Russia, Nigeria,” the ex-Nigeria international said in a video on The PGA Youtube page.

Odemwingie has already undertaken and passed the Level 1 coaching course and is now studying for Level 2 which will make him eligible as a golf coach.

Once he is done, Odemwingie plans to set up an academy and according to him; “it will be the first step in getting that Nigerian flag right there on the screen alongside other countries in professional golf tournaments.”

Also speaking in the short documentary by the PGA, his instructor Jak Hamblett described him as very ambitious.

“Playing and coaching are the areas he is interested in,” Hamblett said.

Plans for football

Osaze Odemwingie says he still has plans to do his football badges (Instagram/Osaze Odemwingie) Instagram

Despite his foray into golf, Odemwingie says it’s still in his plans to do his football badges in the future.

“I will still do the football coaching badges because I have a lot of knowledge in that sport,” the former forward said.

“I have played in a lot of countries, I speak a lot of languages, there are still a lot of opportunities to coach but golf has taken over.

“I just love the game so much that I put the football on hold.”

Odemwingie made his debut for the Super Eagles in May 2002 and went on to play in four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, two FIFA World Cup competitions and the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing where he won a silver medal with Nigeria’s U23 team.