Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo is excited to work with French legend Thierry Henry, who is now the coach at MLS side Montreal Impact.

Okonkwo spent the 2019 season on loan from Italian side Bologna and is back with the Canadian side for a second spell.

The 22-year-old will get to work with French football legend Henry who has been appointed as head coach of the side.

"I'm looking forward to making a bigger impact when I wear the shirt again," Okwonkwo told BBC Sport.

"I feel lucky to get a chance to work under a legend like [Thierry] Henry. I can learn important tips on how to be a better player from someone who has won the World Cup and achieved so much at club level as well.

"You don't get an opportunity like this all the time, I really plan to make the most of it.”

MVP

Okonkwo scored eight goals in the 2019 season and was named Impact's Most Valuable Player of the season.

He had a host of offers from other clubs but chose to return to Impact because of Henry.

The striker was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup title for Nigeria.

He started five games for Nigeria at the tournament and scored one goal.

He started his career at FC Abuja Academy from where he joined Bologna in 2016. In his first and second seasons in Italy, the Nigerian scored three goals in 27 Serie A games and made four starts.

He joined Brescia in January 2018 where he spent the second half of the 2017-18 season with the Serie B club before joining Montreal Impact in 2019.