NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Oriental rivals Rangers, Enyimba clash, Insurance vs 3SC to kickoff tourney

Izuchukwu Akawor
Rangers and Enyimba will lock horns with each other in their opening game at the N100m tournament.

Former NPFL champions Rangers International and Enyimba will go head-to-head against each other on day one of the NPFL & Dozy Foundation Super Cup pre-season tournament.

The two giants were pitted against each other in the draw for the maiden edition of the multi-million naira pre-season showpiece.

Pulse Sports Nigeria was in attendance at the Elegance Hotels and Suites where the draw was held on Monday afternoon in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Both clubs had representatives present at the venue of the event, which also included reps for the other traditional teams, Bendel Insurance and Shooting Stars, invited for the tournament.

The first game of the competition will see newly promoted Bendel Insurance take on Ibadan giant Shooting Stars at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Tuesday.

Insurance, who returned to the NPFL after some years in the NNL, is back amongst the big boys and will take on 3SC in the opener before Rangers and Enyimba take to the pitch.

Another mouthwatering clash to keep tabs on in the tournament is the game between Rangers and 3SC, managed by their former manager, Gbenga Ogunbote, on Wednesday.

There is also Rangers vs Insurance on day three before the top two teams will face off in the final slated for the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

The Dozy Foundation Super Cup is an invitational tournament sponsored by the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation in partnership with the NPFL.

The tournament will see the traditional quartet of Rangers, Enyimba, Shooting Stars and Bendel Insurance going for honours worth N100m

According to the organisers, Fans attending the matches have been assured of plenty of goodies as well as good music all through the tournament which will feature raffle prizes.

The tournament will hold between 6th December to 9th December 2022.

Matchday 1

3SC vs Bendel Insurance

Rangers vs Enyimba

Venue: Remo Stars Stadium Ikenne

Matchday 2

Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba

Rangers vs 3SC

Venue Remo Stadium Ikenne

Matchday 3

Enyimba vs 3SC

Bendel Insurance vs Rangers

Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

