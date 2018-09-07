Pulse.ng logo
Orelesi's ex-wife reveals how the footballer abandoned her

Nurudeen Orelesi Ex-wife of Nigerian midfielder reveals how the footballer abandoned her after getting his first pro contract

After allegedly helping the football during his days as a budding footballer, Orelesi's ex-wife says the footballer dumped her after signing his first contract.

  • Published:
Ex-wife of Nigerian midfielder Nurudeen Orelesi reveals how the footballer abandoned her after getting his first pro contract

Ex-wife of Nigerian midfielder Nurudeen Orelesi has revealed how the footballer abandoned her after getting his first professional contract.

Orelesi plays as a defensive midfielder for Albanian club Kamza and has spent most of his career in Albania.

In 2015, he wedded Oluwayemisi Cole a Philosophy graduate of the University of Ibadan. The couple has since parted ways.

Cole in a detailed post on Facebook opened up in the role she played to help Orelesi budding career and how she was abandoned after he footballer got his first contract.

Nurudeen Orelesi and Oluwayemisi Cole got married in 2009 but have since parted ways

 

Cole revealed how the mother of his then football beau was always thanking her for the role she played in helping him succeed in his career.

According to Cole, everything changed after Orelesi represented Nigeria at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

Hmmm I remember how the grown up baby’s mum was always worshiping, praying, and thanking me for all I was doing for her son and would even bring bunch of fruits for me and my mum hmmm,” she said in the Facebook post.

Cole says she helped the footballer during his budding days as a footballer

 

Immediately after everything as in after the World Cup that her son got a professional contract and started playing in Europe hmmm she started treating me like a stranger and I was asking myself if she wasn’t the same woman always thanking and praying for me for standing by her son hmmm and all of a sudden started treating me like a stranger hmmm.

Cole says she helped the footballer during his budding days as a footballer

 

“I started seeing her true colors when her son became bread winner, I saw hell and even have to leave the house for her and started squatting around with my less than a year old baby just so I can have peace.”

Cole recounted that her relationship with the football broke down after he signed his first professional contract with a European club.

She further revealed how she moved out of the footballer’s house because of the troubles with the mother of the midfielder.

According to Cole, the 29-year-old finally dumped her and the son she had for him and didn’t visit them all through his holidays during the summer.

“I was very close to suicide around July out of depression but thank God I never did Whatever happens in life, life must continue,” she also wrote.

Orelesi started his career Bolowotan FC and First Bank FC in Lagos. He later joined Albanian club Dinamo Tirana after playing for the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

