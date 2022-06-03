PREMIER LEAGUE

Opportunity opens up for Osimhen as Arsenal announce departure of another striker

Jidechi Chidiezie
Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Arsenal are leading the pursuit for the services of Victor Osimhen, and the departure of Alexandre Lacazette could see them intensify their efforts
Premier League giants Arsenal might look to intensify their pursuit for the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osihmen following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette from the club.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move away from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer, and could be coming to the Premier League, should Mikel Arteta seek to fill the striker void now existing in his team.

Arsenal confirmed on Friday, that the 31-year-old French striker will depart the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Lacazette made a move to Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 and has been linked with a free transfer back to his former club.

While playing for Arsenal, he scored 71 goals in 206 appearances and won the FA Cup with them in 2020.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in June 2017 on a five-year deal
After Arteta removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club's captaincy in December due to a disciplinary issue, Lacazette was named his successor.

He led them to a fifth-place finish in the 2021/22 Premier League, narrowly missing out on fourth place and a place in the Champions League.

Having performed brilliantly with Napoli this season, scoring 14 goals in 27 games across all competitions, Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Victor Osimhen was voted the best U23 player in Serie A this season
Arsenal, however, are in pole position, having reportedly made a €90 million approach for Osimhen's services, which was refused.

The 23-year-old is considered as a permanent replacement for Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona in January, and with Lacazette's proposed departure, the Gunners could even intensify their interests.

Osimhen was voted the best U23 player in Serie A this season.

