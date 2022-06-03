Opportunity opens up for Osimhen as Arsenal announce departure of another striker

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move away from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer, and could be coming to the Premier League, should Mikel Arteta seek to fill the striker void now existing in his team.

Arsenal announce departure of Lacazette

Arsenal confirmed on Friday, that the 31-year-old French striker will depart the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Lacazette made a move to Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 and has been linked with a free transfer back to his former club.

While playing for Arsenal, he scored 71 goals in 206 appearances and won the FA Cup with them in 2020.

AFP

After Arteta removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club's captaincy in December due to a disciplinary issue, Lacazette was named his successor.

He led them to a fifth-place finish in the 2021/22 Premier League, narrowly missing out on fourth place and a place in the Champions League.

Osimhen to Arsenal?

Having performed brilliantly with Napoli this season, scoring 14 goals in 27 games across all competitions, Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal, however, are in pole position, having reportedly made a €90 million approach for Osimhen's services, which was refused.

The 23-year-old is considered as a permanent replacement for Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona in January, and with Lacazette's proposed departure, the Gunners could even intensify their interests.