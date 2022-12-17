Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club

Onyekuru signed for Adana Demirspor from Olympiacos, on a season-long loan for the 2022/2023 season with an option to buy.

He claims the move was strongly influenced by Belhanda, who used to be his teammate at Galatasaray.

Onyekuru narrated how Belhanda who moved from Galatasaray to Adana Demirspor persuaded him to do the same.

"If you don't come to Adana Demirspor, I will cut your head off, I will break your head,"- Belhanda

Onyekuru narrated the experience which he claimed was comical to Fanatik.

“I think if I remember correctly, Belhanda said something like ‘If you don't come to Adana Demirspor, I will cut your head off, I will break your head.’ (Laughing) Of course, it was a joke.” He said.

AFP