The Nigerian international claimed he was 'threatened' by teammate Younes Belhanda to join the Turkish side.
Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club
Henry Onyekuru described how he was persuaded to join Adana Demirspor.
Onyekuru signed for Adana Demirspor from Olympiacos, on a season-long loan for the 2022/2023 season with an option to buy.
He claims the move was strongly influenced by Belhanda, who used to be his teammate at Galatasaray.
Onyekuru narrated how Belhanda who moved from Galatasaray to Adana Demirspor persuaded him to do the same.
"If you don't come to Adana Demirspor, I will cut your head off, I will break your head,"- Belhanda
Onyekuru narrated the experience which he claimed was comical to Fanatik.
“I think if I remember correctly, Belhanda said something like ‘If you don't come to Adana Demirspor, I will cut your head off, I will break your head.’ (Laughing) Of course, it was a joke.” He said.
“The reason why he wanted to is because we already have a friendship with him from the past, we played together on the field. On this occasion, he asked me to come, thinking that we would better understand and adapt to each other on the field. It was such a moment.”
