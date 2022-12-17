ADVERTISEMENT

Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Henry Onyekuru described how he was persuaded to join Adana Demirspor.

IMAGO / Seskim Photo Henry Onyekuru of Adana Demirspor during the Super Lig match between Kasimpasa SK and Adana Demirspor at Kasimpasa Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. ( Photo by Seskimphoto )
IMAGO / Seskim Photo Henry Onyekuru of Adana Demirspor during the Super Lig match between Kasimpasa SK and Adana Demirspor at Kasimpasa Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. ( Photo by Seskimphoto )

The Nigerian international claimed he was 'threatened' by teammate Younes Belhanda to join the Turkish side.

Onyekuru signed for Adana Demirspor from Olympiacos, on a season-long loan for the 2022/2023 season with an option to buy.

He claims the move was strongly influenced by Belhanda, who used to be his teammate at Galatasaray.

Onyekuru narrated how Belhanda who moved from Galatasaray to Adana Demirspor persuaded him to do the same.

Onyekuru narrated the experience which he claimed was comical to Fanatik.

&ldquo;I think if I remember correctly, Belhanda said something like &lsquo;If you don't come to Adana Demirspor, I will cut your head off, I will break your head.&rsquo; (Laughing) Of course, it was a joke.&rdquo; He said.

IMAGO / Seskim Photo Henry Onyekuru 7 of Adana Demirspor and Sacha Boey of Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League football match between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray at Yeni Adana Stadium in Adana , Turkey.
IMAGO / Seskim Photo Henry Onyekuru 7 of Adana Demirspor and Sacha Boey of Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League football match between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray at Yeni Adana Stadium in Adana , Turkey. AFP

&ldquo;The reason why he wanted to is because we already have a friendship with him from the past, we played together on the field. On this occasion, he asked me to come, thinking that we would better understand and adapt to each other on the field. It was such a moment.&rdquo;

