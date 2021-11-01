RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Onyeka will thrive against Burnley

The Nigerian midfielder will relish the physical contest against Burnley when they host the Bees this weekend.

Burnley will host Brentford this weekend in the Premier League. The match which promises to be intense pitches two sides with widely different styles in a battle for the 3 points. The Hammers have earned the reputation of delivering the most physical contests that has now come to dictate their robust playing style. This style greatly differs from the all out attacking style that Thomas Frank's Brentford are known for.

Although Burnley come into this match with a not so impressive start to the season that has seen them continue on a run of 12 defeats in their last 18 league games. They will however be boosted by the return of their robust defender Ben Mee after a bout of COVID infection kept him out of the team for some time.

The impressive form of their latest addition, Maxwell Cornet, will be a source of worry for the Bees and they will be counting on the stabilizing effect of Frank Onyeka to keep the Frenchman in check.

Thomas Frank has come to trust the Nigerian with the responsibility of breaking up opposition play to good effect in his team and for a team that spends most of the time attacking the opposition on the front foot, this role could not be more important against this kind of opposition that relishes the physical battles like the Hammers.

When questioned about his team's chances ahead of the game, Thomas Frank said;

"I think every team is difficult to play against, I have watched a lot of Burnley's games and they have been very competitive and it's been very even games and they should have had more points than they have right now.

"So for me, it's one game and we need to go in and perform and do everything we can to get three points."

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

