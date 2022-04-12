SUPER FALCONS

Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot not enough as Nigeria draw 2-2 with Canada

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ifeoma Onumonu and Rahseedat Ajibade were both on target as the Super Falcons drew 2-2 with Olympic champions Canada, at the Starlight Stadium in Langford on Tuesday.

Rasheedat Ajibade attempts to get past Canada's Desiree Scott
Rasheedat Ajibade attempts to get past Canada's Desiree Scott

It was the second game, of two, between both sides in four days after the first game in Vancouver had ended 2-0 in favour of the Canadians. The two-match tour was part of the Super Falcons' preparations for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals taking place in Morocco between July 2 to July 23.

Recommended articles

For the game in Langford, coach Randy Waldrum made two changes to the squad that had started in Vancouver, with Francisca Ordega and Michelle Alozie both coming in for Akudo Ogbonna and Nicole Payne.

The Super Falcons swung right into the action in the 5th minute as Ifeoma Onumonu capitalized on a defensive blunder to score past Canada's Jessie Fleming with a backheel.

Canada, however, was the better team over the next couple of minutes, dangerously building toward Nigeria's goal of a stoic defence.

In the 18th minute, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie pulled off a fabulous fingertip save to stop Adriana Leon's free-kick from going in.

Ten minutes later, the Olympic champions will go close again, to scoring, but failed as Beckie's shot rattles the post with a rebound by Buchanan stopped by a defensive header from Onome Ebi.

Nnadozie pulled off a couple more saves to ensure the Super Falcons ended half-time as winners.

Canada's half-time substitutions paid off almost immediately as Christine Sinclair benefited from an Onome Ebi error to lob the ball past Nnadozie who was off her line, for Canada's equalizer. It was Sinclair's 189th international goal.

Canada's lead did not last long as Rasheedat Ajibade put the Super Falcons ahead again four minutes later. The forward who intended a cross for Onumonu saw her long ball, bounce past everyone including substitute goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, into the back of the net.

Canada threatened again but saw both Sinclair's chip and Leon's attempt get denied by the crossbar.

Shelina Zadorsky then scored with a header off a corner kick in the 90th minute, tying the score for the Super Falcons, who haven't beaten Canada since a 1-0 win in 2011.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade attempts to get past Canada's Desiree Scott

    Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot not enough as Nigeria draw 2-2 with Canada

  • The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 1-2 victory away against Canada in Langford

    Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

  • Umar Sadiq led Almeria to their 20th league win of the season, more than any club in La Liga 2 this season (Twitter/Almeria)

    Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

Recommended articles

Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot not enough as Nigeria draw 2-2 with Canada

Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot not enough as Nigeria draw 2-2 with Canada

Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Trending

Tactically analysing Sporting Lagos’ 2-1 win over Abia Comets

Sporting Lagos beat Abia Comets 2-1
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot
AWCON

'Shakara' joins Super Falcons camp, players enjoy ferry ride and train at the University of Victoria pitch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for a rematch against Canada in Victoria City
UCL

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Heineken's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf set to hit Lagos and Abuja this April
QUICK TAKES

'Is Maguire really a problem?' 3 unhappy United fans speak on what must change after watching Liverpool draw Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

'You need to have variety in your finishes' - Brendan Rodgers tells Iheanacho the 'Golden rule' as a striker

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers tells Kelechi Iheanacho what he must do to improve his goal ratio

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wins Everton award

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
COMMENT

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

(IMAGO/sportphoto24)