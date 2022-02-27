Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Onuachu scored one and assisted the other goal in a man of the match display for his club on Saturday.

Genk dominated proceedings at the Luminous Arena and it wasn't a surprise when Onuachu headed them in front from a corner in the 17th minute.

The goal took Onuachu's tally to 16 goals in 25 appearances in the Juliper this campaign.

Five minutes later, the giant centre forward was involved again as he turned provider when he headed a cross from Junya Ito to Joseph Paintsil to double their lead.

Pulse Nigeria

Onuachu had two other chances to make to his tally in the game but his headers on both occasions were not as good as the opener.