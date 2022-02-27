Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was at his best after inspiring Genk to a 2-0 win at home over KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler.
Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk
Paul Onuachu has now scored 16 goals and assisted two (2) more for Genk this season
Onuachu scored one and assisted the other goal in a man of the match display for his club on Saturday.
Genk dominated proceedings at the Luminous Arena and it wasn't a surprise when Onuachu headed them in front from a corner in the 17th minute.
The goal took Onuachu's tally to 16 goals in 25 appearances in the Juliper this campaign.
Five minutes later, the giant centre forward was involved again as he turned provider when he headed a cross from Junya Ito to Joseph Paintsil to double their lead.
Onuachu had two other chances to make to his tally in the game but his headers on both occasions were not as good as the opener.
The 27-year-old, who was substituted in the 83rd minutes, created six (6) chances, the most in the match, made five (5) key passes and attempted six (6) shots.
