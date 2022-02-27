Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Onuachu has now scored 16 goals and assisted two (2) more for Genk this season

Super Onuachu towered above everyone to head home the opener.
Super Onuachu towered above everyone to head home the opener.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was at his best after inspiring Genk to a 2-0 win at home over KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler.

Recommended articles

Onuachu scored one and assisted the other goal in a man of the match display for his club on Saturday.

Genk dominated proceedings at the Luminous Arena and it wasn't a surprise when Onuachu headed them in front from a corner in the 17th minute.

The goal took Onuachu's tally to 16 goals in 25 appearances in the Juliper this campaign.

Five minutes later, the giant centre forward was involved again as he turned provider when he headed a cross from Junya Ito to Joseph Paintsil to double their lead.

Paul Onuachu has contributed 18 goals (16G and 2A) in 25 apps for Genk this season.
Paul Onuachu has contributed 18 goals (16G and 2A) in 25 apps for Genk this season. Pulse Nigeria

Onuachu had two other chances to make to his tally in the game but his headers on both occasions were not as good as the opener.

The 27-year-old, who was substituted in the 83rd minutes, created six (6) chances, the most in the match, made five (5) key passes and attempted six (6) shots.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Sevilla's Munir El Haddadi scored the second goal in a 2-1 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

    Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

  • Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Troyes Creator: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI

    Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

  • Super Onuachu towered above everyone to head home the opener.

    Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Recommended articles

Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli