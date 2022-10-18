Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

The match saw the home team put five in the back of the net even before the break, against a Westerlo side who played for more than half an hour with ten men following a red card from Nene Dorgeles.

Genk had taken the lead from Royal Antwerp on the previous match day, following an away victory at OH Leuven and Antwerp losing at Standard Liege.

Onuachu extends goal tally to 6 this season

The first chance on Tuesday night was for the visitors, but Lyle Foster was unable to open the scoring. Almost immediately. Bryan Heynen served Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil, who made no mistake in scoring Genk's first.

After fifteen minutes the match seemed over as Daniel Munoz was able to tap the ball over the line from close range for Genk's second but Westerlo still managed to score off the penalty spot six minutes later.

After that, Paintsil and Onuachu combined to create a 'jollof goal', the Nigeria international bagging his fifth of the season, before his second of the night, and sixth of the season from the penalty spot barely eight minutes.

Munoz then also grabbed his own brace just before halftime as being assisted by Paintsil.

Genk sees off the game against 10-men

Considering the first-half score, the second half seemed to be really unnecessary, with matters getting even worse for Westerlo as Dorgeles got handed a red card in the 58th minute.