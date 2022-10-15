Onuachu bangs in fourth goal of the season as 10-man Genk bury Leuven

The 1-0 game meant that the visitors had now won 10 of their 12 league games since losing on an opening day to Club Brugge.

The win also sees Genk temporarily topple Royal Antwerp to sit at top of the league table in the Belgian top division.

Onuachu scores after 15 minutes

KRC Genk started the match with a lot of confidence but soon seemed to suffer a blow. Leuven were awarded a penalty early in the game after a handball from Cuesta and were well on their way to taking the lead, however, Genk's goalie Maarten Vandevoordt managed to stop it.

It also seemed to give the Genk a boost, as they managed to take the lead after just fifteen minutes of football via Onuachu. It was the Nigerian's fourth goal of the season.

Leuven did not just give up and immediately went looking for that equalizer. Federico Ricca, Casper De Norre and Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson had opportunities, but Genk maintained their clean sheet.

AFP

Things got a little easier for Leuven after Angelo Preciado received a red card just before half-time. However, it remained at that 0-1 until the break.

Genk extend unbeaten run to 11 games

After the break, Leuven came out of the locker room and managed to put Vandevoordt to work several times.

An equalizer gradually seemed deserved, although Genk's goalkeeper still managed to keep his nets clean.