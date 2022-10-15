SUPER EAGLES

Onuachu bangs in fourth goal of the season as 10-man Genk bury Leuven

Paul Onuachu celebrates his goal against OH Leuven
Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was the only name on the scoresheet as 10-man Genk outclassed OH Leuven in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

The 1-0 game meant that the visitors had now won 10 of their 12 league games since losing on an opening day to Club Brugge.

The win also sees Genk temporarily topple Royal Antwerp to sit at top of the league table in the Belgian top division.

KRC Genk started the match with a lot of confidence but soon seemed to suffer a blow. Leuven were awarded a penalty early in the game after a handball from Cuesta and were well on their way to taking the lead, however, Genk's goalie Maarten Vandevoordt managed to stop it.

It also seemed to give the Genk a boost, as they managed to take the lead after just fifteen minutes of football via Onuachu. It was the Nigerian's fourth goal of the season.

Leuven did not just give up and immediately went looking for that equalizer. Federico Ricca, Casper De Norre and Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson had opportunities, but Genk maintained their clean sheet.

Paul Onuachu celebrates his goal against OH Leuven
Things got a little easier for Leuven after Angelo Preciado received a red card just before half-time. However, it remained at that 0-1 until the break.

After the break, Leuven came out of the locker room and managed to put Vandevoordt to work several times.

An equalizer gradually seemed deserved, although Genk's goalkeeper still managed to keep his nets clean.

For the ten-man Genk, the second half was mainly survival, but they did manage to keep the Leuven from scoring. In the end, Genk came out better, securing their fifth consecutive league victory and extending their unbeaten run to 11 games.

