Genk came back from a goal down to defeat Club Brugge 3-1 thanks to their complete second-half performance and the individual brilliance of their African stars.
Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge
A goal for Onuachu, two assists for Paintsil, and a debut for Yira Sor contributed to Genk’s 3-1 defeat of Club Brugge.
Club Brugge rattled Genk by taking the lead in the 21st minute in front of Genk fans at the Cegeka Arena stadium in Genk city, but Hans Vanekan’s strike was cancelled out four minutes later by Carlos Cuesta after he was put through by Joseph Paintsil.
Paul Onuachu put Genk ahead in the second-half, before Club Brugge’s Abaka Sylla was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for dissent, opening Brugge up to concede a third to Bryan Heynen.
