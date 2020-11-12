Only Shehu Abdullahi and Daniel Akpeyi who plays in South Africa are yet to arrive in Super Eagles camp in Benin ahead of the game against Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13, 2020.

22 players including Napoli star Victor Osimhen, Semi Ajayi and Germany-based Jamilu Collins who arrived in Benin later on Wednesday, November, 12 took part in evening training of the same day.

Osimhen, Collins and Ajayi were made to train separately from the group because they just arrived at the Benin camp according to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

At dinner after training, the Super Eagles held their initiation for new members. New players Kevin Akpoguma and Ziadu Sanusi stood in front of their other teammates to perform renditions of any song as is customary with new members of the Super Eagles.

New Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji-fondly called Top-Most Striker-also got to sing as part of his initiation in the squad.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Benin on Friday with the return leg on Tuesday, November, 17 in Freetown.

Nigeria are top of Group L of the qualifiers with six points from two games. The Republic of Benin are second with Lesotho and Sierra Leone bottom with a point each.