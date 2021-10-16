One thing that Frank Onyeka and Ogenyi Onazi have in common

Another area of the game in which the two are remarkably identical is their tackling. They are both awful at it. This is not necessarily a problem.

However both Onazi and Onyeka do like going in for a tackle, usually with terrible effects. It is not with malicious intent but often they find themselves going in with legs all over the place and committing seriously dangerous fouls on opponents.

It isn't however these tackles that is the biggest worry but the accumulative effect of the little niggling late ones.

It is not a serious issue. Onyeka should not lose any of that enthusiastic bustling energy he displays in the center of the park but when going in to engage players he could perhaps take a leaf from the book of Sunday Oliseh, himself not a blessed tackler, who always preferred to harry a player almost basketball style to avoid making rash tackles and picking up senseless yellow cards.

Frank Onyeka picked up a needless yellow card at the World Cup Qualification game against Central African Republic in Duoala.

Onyeka is just 23-years-old and will have plenty of time to learn these things but now when we look back at Onazi's Super Eagles career the only blip is his tackling proficiency. Would it not be great if in 10 years' time we can't say such a thing about the former Midtjylland star?

I think so.

