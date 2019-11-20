One of Golden Eaglets of Nigeria’s goals at the 2019 FUFA U17 World Cup has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Tournament.

The Golden Eaglets competed at the World Cup, which was held in Brazil but disappointingly crashed out in the round-of-16 after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

One of their goals, however, their second in their 3-2 win over Ecuador in their second Group B game is among the 10 that have been shortlisted for the Goal of the Tournament.

It was Ibrahim Said who curled an effort from just outside the area in the 85th minute to level for the Golden Eaglets who went on to win that game.

Said scored a hattrick in that game.

Ibrahim Said was the scored of the goal that has been shortlisted (Getty Images) Getty Images

Said has players from winners Brazil, the Netherlands, France, Argentina, Italy and Mexico to compete with for the award.