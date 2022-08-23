Onazi backs Super Eagles to get revenge against Ghana

Onazi has been training with the Super Eagles team B squad as they get ready to face rivals the Black Galaxies of Ghana in a qualification encounter.

Following his involvement with the team, Onazi believes they are well equipped to book a ticket to the 2023 CHAN in Algeria.

Onazi had words of encouragement for the team selected from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and also praised the tactical ability of head coach Salisu Yusuf.

Onazi on Super Eagles vs Ghana

In a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Onazi gave insight into the Super Eagles team B camp as they get close to the game against Ghana.

He said,“I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana.

"I have seen the players are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud.

"I know Coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the Head Coach.”

Onazi then explained that training with the team and participating in the friendly match against Mahanaim FC was just a warm up for another club outside the country.

He said, “It was a very good test for the Eagles. They are preparing for a very big game and I liked the level of the game. We had to fight back to win.

“I am actually here to collect my passport to travel and then I heard the team was training here.

"I like the opportunity to train at this high level and so I grabbed it. It is the best way to stay fit.”