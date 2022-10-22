On-fire Iwobi helps Lampard's Everton burn Crystal Palace in 3-0 win

The Super Eagles midfielder set up both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil to score the Toffees' first and winning goal, taking his assist tally in the Premier League to five this season. Anthony Gordon scored Everton's other goal.

With his duo, and new tally of five, Iwobi now has more assists this season alone than he has in his last three seasons combined.

The victory also means that Frank Lampard's side have now extended their unbeaten head-to-head record with the Eagles to eight games.

Everton start early

Last season’s Goodison Park meeting with Palace proved pivotal in avoiding the drop, as Everton came from two goals down, but this time around, it was Lampard's side who took an early lead.

Everton's first goal after two games came thanks to Calvert-Lewin, who tracked back to win the ball before bursting into Crystal Palace's box, where Iwobi found him.

Following the goal, the Toffees continued to dominate, with Demarai Gray and Gordon both attempting to double the team's lead, but unsuccessfully.

As the half progressed, the visitors got more involved in the game but had trouble producing any clear-cut goal opportunities.

Iwobi help Everton seal the game

The Eagles had a strong start to the second half, but the same problems of creating clear-cut chances persisted, and their lack of creativity ultimately cost them as Everton hit on the break.

Barely three minutes after the half-hour mark, Gordon pounced on Vincente Guaita's block from a Vitalii Mykolenko shot. After a VAR review, the goal that had been called offside became Everton's second goal, making a Palace comeback all but impossible.

With the game all but settled, Everton capped off an admirable performance with yet another goal as McNeil drove at the Palace defence, and played a neat one-two with Iwobi, before sweeping it in for 3-0.