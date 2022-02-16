'Omo Man U fit win Champions League' and other social media reactions to Manchester United's decisive win over Brighton

The highly anticipated Premier league fixture coincided with the PSG vs Real Madrid Champions league round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Already United fans, were in a bit of a dilemma prior to their club's build up to the game but ultimately ended up on the happy train following United's decisive 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Portuguese superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The win now puts United in 4th place in the Premier League summit, two points ahead of fifth place West Ham and only four points behind third placed Chelsea.

Following the victory at Old trafford, Manchester United fans took to social media to react to the decisive result and couldn't also resist to shade PSG star Lionel Messi after he missed a penalty in the Parisans 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

