'Omo Man U fit win Champions League' and other social media reactions to Manchester United's decisive win over Brighton

David Ben
Manchester United were sent into a state of frenzy following the club's 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night

Manchester United defeated Brighton Hove Albion 2-0 on Tuesday night at Old trafford.

The highly anticipated Premier league fixture coincided with the PSG vs Real Madrid Champions league round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Already United fans, were in a bit of a dilemma prior to their club's build up to the game but ultimately ended up on the happy train following United's decisive 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Portuguese superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Brighton on Tuesday night Imago

The win now puts United in 4th place in the Premier League summit, two points ahead of fifth place West Ham and only four points behind third placed Chelsea.

Following the victory at Old trafford, Manchester United fans took to social media to react to the decisive result and couldn't also resist to shade PSG star Lionel Messi after he missed a penalty in the Parisans 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

1

Nigerian Man believes United will win the Premier League this season
2

A Man United fan shades PSG's Lionel Messi
3

Another United fan makes an honest admission
4

All was well when popular Nigerian Twitter influencer spoke his mind but he was quickly hit back
A swift reply urging the owner of the previous tweet to tread with caution
In the end, a swift counter-attacking response was just enough to seal all three points for the Manchester United fan
5

Another popular Nigerian Twitter influencer believes with God all things are possible
6

A Man United fan yet again daring to dream
7

A football fan refuses to let Man United fans celebrate their W in peace
8

Another football fascinated by the coincidence of fortunes for PSG star Lionel Messi and Manchester United's goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday night
