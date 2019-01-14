The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is back after a seven-month absence and of course it’s also a return of the drama that the league is known for.

Matchday One of the 2019 NPFL had its fare of drama with Akwa United goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke’s blunder in their 0-1 loss at home to El Kanemi and the violence that broke out in Jos after Plateau United’s goalless home draw against FC IfeanyiUbah.

Olorunleke’s madness

Akwa United were ready to make do with just one point from their opening game of the season against El Kanemi before Olorunleke madness cost them the game.

In the dying minutes of the game, the Akwa United goalkeeper took the box in his own box and ventured forward and also urging his teammates to attack.

He managed to get just a little past the centre circle before he was dispossessed and two touches later, the ball was in his own net.

The clip of the senseless move which has gone viral on social media looks like something from a comic movie. It doesn’t look real at all.

Was he paid to fix the game? That’s another logical question to be asked of Olorunleke.

There wasn’t really no need for that. The score was still at goalless and he wasn’t moved by the desperation of an equaliser.

Centre referee beaten in Jos

In Jos, violence marred the goalless draw between Plateau United and visiting FC IfeanyiUbah with centre referee Sam Agba the main target.

According to several sources who were on the ground at the stadium, Agba was severely beaten and had to be medically attended to.

The League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the NPFL, are yet to make any statement about the show of shame while both clubs have not made any comment about it.