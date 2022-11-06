Olivier Giroud: Milan hero is 'furious' after he was sent off for celebrating last-minute winner shirtless

Izuchukwu Akawor
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 36-year-old got carried away after he scored a stunning last-minute winner for Milan against Spezia

Veteran Frenchman Olivier Giroud has revealed he was furious at himself after he received a red card against Spezia on Saturday.

Giroud was the hero for some minutes following his stunning winner to give AC Milan a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spezia in the Serie A.

Giroud couldn't contain himself after netting the winner at San Siro.
Napoli's win earlier in the day put pressure on the Rossoneri to match the result against Spezia at San Siro.

But Giroud netted a dramatic late winner to give Milan all three points and celebrated by removing his shirt. He was given a second yellow card and then sent off moments later.

After the game, the 36-year-old spoke about the incident and admitted that he had no choice but to celebrate the goal in what was a game they needed to win.

Giroud said he had no choice but to celebrate the goal the way he did as it was an important game.
“Football is like that, with the adrenaline and joy of giving victory to my team, after a difficult game, in my head, I am still a little kid," he said per Football Italia. "I had to celebrate.”

Speaking further on the incident, the former Arsenal man added that while he is furious at himself, he had to do his job.

A disappointed Giroud walks after he was sent off.
"I am angry with myself, I’ll feel better in an hour or so. I was furious with myself, but I tried to shut up. I did my job, I put the ball in the back of the net."

Milan looked set to drop two costly points after Sandro Tonali's excellent long-range effort was cancelled by the VAR, which would have been costly given Napoli's result.

However, Tonali was involved again with a minute to play as he put in a wonderful cross which Giroud finished in the most Giroud-way, acrobatically to earn the defending champions a dramatic late win.

Giroud has scored 9 goals and assisted 4 more in his last 17 games.
While it came at a price, Giroud is happy that Milan sealed the important three points.

"We wanted to win this match, we were fired up to the end," Giroud concluded.

"The most important thing is that tomorrow [today] we have an extra three points, but I am a bit angry because I am suspended."

Like fine wine, Giroud is getting better with age. He has now scored nine goals and assisted four assists in 17 competitive games.

