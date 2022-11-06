Olivier Giroud: Milan hero is 'furious' after he was sent off for celebrating last-minute winner shirtless

Giroud was the hero for some minutes following his stunning winner to give AC Milan a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spezia in the Serie A.

Napoli's win earlier in the day put pressure on the Rossoneri to match the result against Spezia at San Siro.

But Giroud netted a dramatic late winner to give Milan all three points and celebrated by removing his shirt. He was given a second yellow card and then sent off moments later.

Giroud admits he had to celebrate

After the game, the 36-year-old spoke about the incident and admitted that he had no choice but to celebrate the goal in what was a game they needed to win.

“Football is like that, with the adrenaline and joy of giving victory to my team, after a difficult game, in my head, I am still a little kid," he said per Football Italia. "I had to celebrate.”

On being furious on himself

Speaking further on the incident, the former Arsenal man added that while he is furious at himself, he had to do his job.

"I am angry with myself, I’ll feel better in an hour or so. I was furious with myself, but I tried to shut up. I did my job, I put the ball in the back of the net."

Giroud happy with the win

Milan looked set to drop two costly points after Sandro Tonali's excellent long-range effort was cancelled by the VAR, which would have been costly given Napoli's result.

However, Tonali was involved again with a minute to play as he put in a wonderful cross which Giroud finished in the most Giroud-way, acrobatically to earn the defending champions a dramatic late win.

While it came at a price, Giroud is happy that Milan sealed the important three points.

"We wanted to win this match, we were fired up to the end," Giroud concluded.

"The most important thing is that tomorrow [today] we have an extra three points, but I am a bit angry because I am suspended."