AC Milan star aiming for France call up against 2022 World Cup

Olivier Giroud is relishing a chance to once more represent Les Blues at November's showpiece in Qatar despite Didier Deschamps' array of options in attack.

The 35-year-old striker was part of the France team that won the last edition in Russia 2018.

However, the AC Milan striker still hopes to have a role in Didier Deschamps's squad when the tournament kicks off in November.

Giroud who combined twice with Rafael Leao on Saturday to give AC Milan the win over their Derby rivals Inter has now declared his intention to once again represent Les Blues in this year's showpiece.

Speaking in an interview with Téléfoot which was transcribed by L’Équipe, the former Chelsea striker spoke about his hopes of making a third World Cup with France, having shown his class with AC Milan since his arrival last campaign.

“I hope I am not finished yet with France, having the desire to play is important at my age.

I don’t know if I’ll be there, but it must be an objective to have the chance to play in a third World Cup. I’m not going to say that I don’t think about it.

If I’m world champion, I’ll have to do something a bit crazy. Shave my beard (smiles).”

Giroud also scored his 301st professional goal in the derby against Inter Milan on Saturday in his 700th professional appearance.

In March the Frenchman scored his 48th goal for Les Bleus – with Thierry Henry’s record only three goals away, having made 112 appearances for Les Bleus since 2011.

Giroud's comments come amid the possibility of having a backup role in France coach Didier Deschamps' side.

Deschamps has a host of talents at his disposal in attack for Les Blues with the return of Real Madrid talisman - Karim Benzema back to the team, landing a huge blow to Giroud's chances of starting for Les Blues at the World Cup later in November.

