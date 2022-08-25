Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

The German club were drawn into Group C with Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen in a group that has now been dubbed the 'Group of Death'.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have a history of playing each other in the Champions League, with both clubs also drawn in the same group during the 2021/22 Champions League season.

With both former European champions set to meet again, Kahn - who is now Bayern Munich's CEO - quipped that it was 'obvious' that the German club and Barcelona would be drawn into the same group again.

In a series of reactions to the draw as reported by Barca Universal on Twitter, current Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann also commented on the draw.

Oliver Kahn said jokingly: "It was so obvious... so obvious. Of course we'd get Barcelona in our group!"

Neuer, who has played against Barcelona numerous times in recent years, noted that the fixture will draw 'two great clubs' playing in 'two great stadiums' together again.

The Bayern captain also highlighted the reunion with Robert Lewandowski who just completed a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this summer.

"Barcelona and Inter will be tough. Two great clubs, two great stadiums. It's also nice that we'll play against Lewandowski," Neuer said.

For Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann, the most striking feature of the tie would be facing former striker Lewandowski again as the German giants strive to replicate their past victories when they had the Polish striker in their team.

Nagelsmann said: "Barcelona? The first thing that comes to mind is the story with Lewandowski. I hope we can achieve similar results as we did against Barça in recent years."