Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as the new manager of Manchester United following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, here are five things to know about him.

1. Age and nationality

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a Norwegian manager born in Kristiansund, on February, 26 1973 which makes him 45-years-old.

Manchester United

2. Football career

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a very successful career as a professional footballer before he went into management.

Foto: NTB Scanpix/AFP

He started his playing career for the youth set-up of Clausenengen before promotion to the first team.

After five years with Clausenengen , he moved to Molde where he lasted just one season.

From Molde he was recruited by Sir Alex Ferguson to join Manchester United where he spent the rest of his playing days from 1996–2007.

3. Trophies

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a successful spell during his time at Old Trafford where he accumulated several individual and collective awards.

He won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two FA Charity/Community Shields a UEFA Champions League and Intercontinental Cup.

4. Managerial career

After his retirement from professional football in 2007, Solskjaer moved swiftly into management.

He started with the Manchester United Reserves in 2008 and left in 2011, he returned to Molde where he played as a professional footballer where he was in charge from 2011 till 2014.

He went on to coach English side Cardiff City for one season before returning to Molde again as head coach.

5. Style of play

Solskjaer was a forward during his professional career and as a manager has embrace the modern day attacking football.

He is expected to reignite the Manchester United of old under Sir Alex Ferguson and reinvigorate the crowd unlike the style of football that got Jose Mourinho sacked.