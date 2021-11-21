Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

United said in an official statement on Sunday afternoon that Solskjaer has left his role as the manager with another former player, Michael Carrick taking over pending the appointment of an interim boss.

AFP

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager," the statement read.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. "

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season," the statement added in parts.

Solskjaer's sack comes after the Red Devils were outclassed and outfoxed on Saturday at Vicarage Road by am Emmanuel Dennis inspired Watford.

Reuters

The Super Eagles star scored one and assisted two more as the Hornets thrashed the Reds Devils 4-1.

It was United's fifth defeat in the last seven Premier League matches, leaving the English giants 12 points adrift of League leaders Chelsea.

Last summer, the 46-year-old penned a new three-year contract after guiding the club to a second place finish in the League in the 2020/2021 campaign.

However, Solskjaer has paid the price for United's dismal start to new season, despite the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to the squad in the summer.

AFP

But the Norwegian has left the club 7th on the table and without winning a single trophy during his three year reign.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," United added in their statement after the sack.

The defeat inflicted on Ole's United on Saturday was on the occasion of his 168th match as the manager of the Red Devils.