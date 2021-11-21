RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The 1999 Champions League hero has left the club after almost three years

Solskjaer
Solskjaer

Manchester United have confirmed the sack of their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after almost three years at the club.

Recommended articles

United said in an official statement on Sunday afternoon that Solskjaer has left his role as the manager with another former player, Michael Carrick taking over pending the appointment of an interim boss.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday
Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday AFP

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager," the statement read.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. "

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season," the statement added in parts.

Solskjaer's sack comes after the Red Devils were outclassed and outfoxed on Saturday at Vicarage Road by am Emmanuel Dennis inspired Watford.

Former Manchester United midfielder, Michael Carrick, who was a part of Solskjaer's backroom staff, will take temporary charge at OT.
Former Manchester United midfielder, Michael Carrick, who was a part of Solskjaer's backroom staff, will take temporary charge at OT. Reuters

The Super Eagles star scored one and assisted two more as the Hornets thrashed the Reds Devils 4-1.

It was United's fifth defeat in the last seven Premier League matches, leaving the English giants 12 points adrift of League leaders Chelsea.

Last summer, the 46-year-old penned a new three-year contract after guiding the club to a second place finish in the League in the 2020/2021 campaign.

However, Solskjaer has paid the price for United's dismal start to new season, despite the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to the squad in the summer.

Ronaldo's goals couldn't save Solskjaer, who brought him back for a last dance at Manchester United.
Ronaldo's goals couldn't save Solskjaer, who brought him back for a last dance at Manchester United. AFP

But the Norwegian has left the club 7th on the table and without winning a single trophy during his three year reign.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," United added in their statement after the sack.

The defeat inflicted on Ole's United on Saturday was on the occasion of his 168th match as the manager of the Red Devils.

His record stands at 91 wins, 37 draws and nd 40 defeats.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Ole is a Gunnar as Michael Carrick takes charge at Manchester United

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

'Winning was the only thing in our heads,' says Watford hero Emmanuel Dennis

Why Osimhen needs a statement performance against Inter

Why Osimhen needs a statement performance against Inter

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd's golden years

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd's golden years

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters