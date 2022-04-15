Old Trafford set to be rebuilt by Manchester United, but with Tottenham's contacts

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

United were previously considering demolishing Old Trafford and building a new stadium

Old Trafford
Old Trafford

The architects who designed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been hired by Manchester United to draw up proposals for rebuilding Old Trafford.

Recommended articles

Populous, an architectural firm, and Legends International, a management consulting business, will collaborate to expand the stadium's capacity. Both firms worked together on Tottenham's 63,000-seater stadium, which opened in 2019.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Old Trafford underwent several expansions, including the addition of extra tiers to the North, West and East Stands, almost returning the stadium to its original capacity of 80,000.

According to United, fans will be involved in the rebuilding of the currently 74,000-capacity stadium.

"Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, to significantly enhance the fan experience," a statement on the club's website said.

Manchester United's Theatre of Dreams
Manchester United's Theatre of Dreams AFP

"Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United fans' advisory board later this month."

Last month, United were reportedly considering several options for redevelopment, including demolishing Old Trafford and building a new stadium, an option considered to be less likely.

Three sides of Old Trafford - North Stand, Stretford End and Scoreboard End - have been expanded over the past three decades but the South Stand has posed a problem because it is close to a railway line.

Should a second tier to the South Stand be added, it could bring the total capacity of the Stadium to seat roughly 88,000 people.

The club also wants to upgrade their men’s, women’s and academy teams training facilities, and has hired KSS to draught designs for an "expanded, state-of-the-art facility."

With a capacity of 74,140 seats, United's Old Trafford is the largest club football stadium - and second-largest football stadium overall after Wembley Stadium - in the United Kingdom, and the eleventh-largest in Europe.

Nicknamed "The Theatre of Dreams" by Bobby Charlton, the Stadium has been United's home ground since 1910.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Jurgen Klopp sopeaks on not starting Mo Salah in mid-week, gives update on Liverpool injury

    'He hates that' - Jurgen Klopp on resting Mohamed Salah, confirms Jota injury doubt

  • Cyriel Dessers was unplayable against Slavia Prague

    Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to battle Leicester City star and Roma's hero for POTW award

  • Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots

    ‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Recommended articles

'He hates that' - Jurgen Klopp on resting Mohamed Salah, confirms Jota injury doubt

'He hates that' - Jurgen Klopp on resting Mohamed Salah, confirms Jota injury doubt

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to battle Leicester City star and Roma's hero for POTW award

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to battle Leicester City star and Roma's hero for POTW award

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

'I am on autopilot' - Cyriel Dessers on equalling Tammy Abraham as highest goalscorer

'I am on autopilot' - Cyriel Dessers on equalling Tammy Abraham as highest goalscorer

Old Trafford set to be rebuilt by Manchester United, but with Tottenham's contacts

Old Trafford set to be rebuilt by Manchester United, but with Tottenham's contacts

'We were the better team'-Mourinho speaks on Roma's win over Bodo/Glimt

'We were the better team'-Mourinho speaks on Roma's win over Bodo/Glimt

Trending

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar cautions LGBT groups

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar warns LGBT groups
SERIE A

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Osimhen Dzeko
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

‘Out of 7 chances they converted 2’ - Flamingoes coach boasts ahead of qualifier against Egypt

Flamingoes are getting ready for the game against Egypt
UCL

Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals

NFF adds ex-Ajax star to the Super Eagles coaching crew as disgraced Salisu Yusuf keeps his job

Finidi George (L) and Kanu Nwankwo (M) with the rest of Ajax 1995 squad (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

'Where I Wan See 200k For Wig' - Osimhen shows his jovial side on social media

Victor Osimhen rocks purple outfit on social media
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Victor Osimhen is leading Napoli's Serie A title charge and dominating the league with his goals