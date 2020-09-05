Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is on the verge of a return to England with Fulham who have kicked off talks with Torino.

Aina has spent two seasons in Italy with Torino who finally splashed £9m on the defender from Chelsea last season.

Fulham now want to bring the defender back to England as they consider him an option to bolster their squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Ola Aina has spent two seasons for Torino (Instagram/Ola Aina) Instagram

ALSO READ: Ola Aina is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers

The newly-promoted Premier League Fulham have held talks with Torino over a move for the Nigeria international according to Daily Mail.

Fulham want a loan move with an obligation to buy the 23-year-old next summer.

Aina first joined Torino on loan and impressed in the 2018/2019 season but his level dropped the following season.

A versatile player, the Nigerian has been used as a fullback on both sides.