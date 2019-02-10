Super Eagles defender Ola Aina scored his first goal for Torino in their 1-0 win against Udinese in an Italian Serie A encounter played on Sunday, February 10.

The 22-year-old Nigerian defender was named in the starting line up by Torino head coach Walter Mazzarri as they aimed to return to winning ways after a 0-0 draw against SPAL in their last league outing.

Torino vs Udinese

Torino started on the front foot and Aina gave Torino the lead in the 31st minute when he converted a ball through to him by Cristian Ansaldi with his head when left unmarked in the box.

Aina and his Torino teammates took a 1-0 lead to the halftime break despite constant threat from the opposition.

h

Aina was playing against his compatriot William Troost Ekong who joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Turkey Super Lig side Bursaspor.

Ekong and his teammates had the opportunity to cancel out Aina's goal in the 75th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

However, forward Rodrigo De Paul missed the spot-kick at the Olimpico Torino.

Ekong received a yellow card in the 86th minute while Aina was substituted in the 94th minute for Lorenzo De Silvestri.

Torino dominated the game in possession and chances created as they as they continue their push up the table.

The Nigerian defender who is on loan at Torino from Premier League giants Chelsea has become an integral part of their wing back set up and a regular.

Aina will hope to continue his exploits when Torino take on Napoli in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, February 17.