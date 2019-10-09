Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is the latest player to withdraw from the squad to face Brazil in a friendly game.

Aina won’t be joining up with his national teammates in Singapore for the Sunday, October 13 friendly game due to an injury.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Torino of Italy defender picked up the injury from a domestic accident.

The severity of the injury has not been revealed.

Ola Aina will stay back in Torino to recover from his injury (Instagram/Ola Aina) Instagram

Aina has played seven Serie A games for Torino this season and will be hoping to be fit before club football resumes.

Aina made his debut for the Super Eagles in October 2017 and has since played 14 times for Nigeria. He was part of the squad that won the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).