Ola Aina had a strong performance while Jose Maja scored as Fulham got a 1-1 draw at Arsenal

With two Nigeria internationals Ola Aina and Josh Maja in their starting XI, the Scott Parker-led Fulham were looking for a win to boost their slim chances of survival.
They almost did it but for a last-minute equaliser.
So how did Aina and Maja fair in the game?
Aina was solid for Fulham from his right-back position. Apart from a couple of situations early in the game, he did well to keep Arsenal’s enthusiastic teenager Gabriel Martinelli quiet for most of the game.
There were a few lapses, though. His positioning left much to be desired when Dani Ceballos headed in a goal that was correctly ruled out by VAR.
It was a let-up for the Nigerian defender, although some would say he made the same mistake again in the lead up to Arsenal’s equaliser.
Apart from those blips, Aina put in a composed and robust performance.
There wasn’t much attacking to do as Arsenal dominated the whole game. Still, on a rare charge towards the Arsenal area, his presence in the opposition box created a situation that led to a penalty.
As Arsenal defenders made a rush to track his run, Gabriel made a foul in the box to concede a penalty.
Maja stepped up to finish past Arsenal’s goalkeeper Matt Ryan to put Fulham in the lead. That was his third Premier League goal since joining Fulham on loan in January.
Apart from that penalty, he didn’t get the chance to be more impactful before he was taken off in the second half.
