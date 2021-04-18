Ola Aina had a strong performance while Jose Maja scored as Fulham got a 1-1 draw at Arsenal

With two Nigeria internationals Ola Aina and Josh Maja in their starting XI, the Scott Parker-led Fulham were looking for a win to boost their slim chances of survival.

They almost did it but for a last-minute equaliser.

So how did Aina and Maja fair in the game?

Aina was solid for Fulham from his right-back position. Apart from a couple of situations early in the game, he did well to keep Arsenal’s enthusiastic teenager Gabriel Martinelli quiet for most of the game.

There were a few lapses, though. His positioning left much to be desired when Dani Ceballos headed in a goal that was correctly ruled out by VAR.

It was a let-up for the Nigerian defender, although some would say he made the same mistake again in the lead up to Arsenal’s equaliser.

Apart from those blips, Aina put in a composed and robust performance.

There wasn’t much attacking to do as Arsenal dominated the whole game. Still, on a rare charge towards the Arsenal area, his presence in the opposition box created a situation that led to a penalty.

As Arsenal defenders made a rush to track his run, Gabriel made a foul in the box to concede a penalty.

Maja stepped up to finish past Arsenal’s goalkeeper Matt Ryan to put Fulham in the lead. That was his third Premier League goal since joining Fulham on loan in January.