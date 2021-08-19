Ola Aina and tough job of appeasing Torino fans

Ola Aina is one of the many players to have come out of the system, but as usual, not all can become a regular first team player. After just six senior appearances for the Blues and loan spells at Hull City and Torino, Aina was sold permanently to the latter in 2019.

Aina played 32 times in all competitions for Torino when he was on loan before adding five more outings to that tally in 2019-20.

Just when it seemed Aina would improve and help Torino finish higher up the log after ending the 2019-20 campaign in a disappointing 16th, five points shy of the relegation zone, the 24-year-old Nigerian was sent on loan to Fulham for the 2020-21 season.

He featured 31 times for the newly promoted Cottagers in the Premier League, scoring two goals, the first a scorcher against West Bromwich Albion which won the goal of the month for November. All of Aina’s efforts combined with three other players of Nigerian descent in Tosin Adarabioyo, Ademola Lookman and Josh Maja, were not enough to save Fulham from relegation.

Now back in Italy, Aina played for 120 minutes including penalties as Torino saw off Cremonese 4-1 following a 0-0 draw after extra time in the first round of the Coppa Italia last weekend.

Aina scored the winning penalty, but he didn’t seem welcome by the Torino fans who booed him every time he was with the ball. Aina however did not seem undeterred by the stunt, saying it made him stronger

“To all the Torino fans that were booing or whistling whenever I got the ball [on Sunday night], thank you,” Aina stated on social media.

“Doubters and haters will only make me better, we move. As a club, we should always stay together no matter what.”

The 2021-22 Serie A season begins this weekend with Torino taking on Atalanta. Whether Aina gets to play or not remains yet to be seen. It’s also uncertain if he will be a regular face in the squad this term or if he will be sent out on loan or sold in this transfer window.

Whatever the case is, the Torino fans don’t seem to like Aina pretty much, and he’s got to do a lot be in their liking if he is to remain with the Piedmont-based outfit in the foreseeable future.

