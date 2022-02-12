Okereke sent off as 10-man Venezia end 7-match winless run in nervy win over Aina's Torino

Josip Brekalo gave the home side an early lead with a delicious effort from just inside the box. But two goals from Ridgeciano Haps just before the break and Domen Crnigoj, a minute into the second half, saw Venezia complete a comeback win in dramatic fashion.

The visitors will finish the game with ten men when forward, Okereke was sent off in added time after a dangerous play.

Okereke became the latest Nigerian to be sent off for the relegation-threatened side, who also had Super Eagles fullback Tyronne Ebuehi sent off last weekend in added time.

The 24-year-old had put in a decent shift but was sent off after the VAR reviewed his foul late in the game.