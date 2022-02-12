10-man Venezia had their top scorer David Okereke sent off in added time during their dramatic win come from behind win over Torino at the Stadio Olympico Grande.
Okereke sent off as 10-man Venezia end 7-match winless run in nervy win over Aina's Torino
David Okereke became the latest Nigerian to be sent off for Venezia in the Serie A
Josip Brekalo gave the home side an early lead with a delicious effort from just inside the box. But two goals from Ridgeciano Haps just before the break and Domen Crnigoj, a minute into the second half, saw Venezia complete a comeback win in dramatic fashion.
The visitors will finish the game with ten men when forward, Okereke was sent off in added time after a dangerous play.
Okereke became the latest Nigerian to be sent off for the relegation-threatened side, who also had Super Eagles fullback Tyronne Ebuehi sent off last weekend in added time.
The 24-year-old had put in a decent shift but was sent off after the VAR reviewed his foul late in the game.
Okereke was the only Nigerian on the pitch as Ola Aina watched from the bench as his club Torino suffered back-to-back defeats in the league.