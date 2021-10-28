Ojo Olorunleke: Enyimba's safe hands, Super Eagles prospect

Ojo joined Enyimba from Abia Warriors for the 2021-2022 season and he has played two games. In his official debut for the club, Ojo covered himself in glory with a magnificent performance at the Lat Dior Stadium in Senegal as Enyimba beat Diambars FC 1-0. His brilliant saves also helped Enyimba to keep a clean sheet at home against the young Senegalese team.

He is not new to memorable saves. In 2018, Olorunleke Ojo saved three penalties as Akwa United beat Al-Ittihad on penalties to progress to the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He also saved a penalty in the final of the 2017 Federation Cup and he was eventually awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament. He was nominated by organizers of the League Bloggers Awards in the goalkeeper of the season category.

He is one of the finest hands in the NPFL and many fans would want to see him in the Super Eagles. He is humble yet confident. His sharp reflexes have saved the teams he has played for.

Ojo has earned the trust of new Enyimba coach, Finidi George and he has kept clean sheets in his two official games for the club. He is one of the most consistent goalkeepers in Nigeria and has left indelible marks in the clubs he has played for. He has what it takes to play for the senior national team, having played at the U-20 level. With his consistency and good performance, he is surely a Super Eagles prospect.

