Ojo Olorunleke: Enyimba's safe hands, Super Eagles prospect

Bethel Kalu

When his father wanted him to be a lawyer, Ojo Olorunleke had other plans. He wanted to be a footballer. Initially, he did not get the support of his father but time changed his father's mind. Though his path in his beloved career was not always smooth, he has become one of Nigeria's safest hands.

From his days at Zamfara United, Voice of Nigeria and Giwa FC, Ojo has been consistent and has always shone like a star. The former Abia Warriors goalkeeper impressed the coaches of the Flying Eagles and he was taken to the U-20 African Cup of Nations in 2015 and Nigeria won the tournament.

Ojo joined Enyimba from Abia Warriors for the 2021-2022 season and he has played two games. In his official debut for the club, Ojo covered himself in glory with a magnificent performance at the Lat Dior Stadium in Senegal as Enyimba beat Diambars FC 1-0. His brilliant saves also helped Enyimba to keep a clean sheet at home against the young Senegalese team.

He is not new to memorable saves. In 2018, Olorunleke Ojo saved three penalties as Akwa United beat Al-Ittihad on penalties to progress to the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He also saved a penalty in the final of the 2017 Federation Cup and he was eventually awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament. He was nominated by organizers of the League Bloggers Awards in the goalkeeper of the season category.

He is one of the finest hands in the NPFL and many fans would want to see him in the Super Eagles. He is humble yet confident. His sharp reflexes have saved the teams he has played for.

Ojo has earned the trust of new Enyimba coach, Finidi George and he has kept clean sheets in his two official games for the club. He is one of the most consistent goalkeepers in Nigeria and has left indelible marks in the clubs he has played for. He has what it takes to play for the senior national team, having played at the U-20 level. With his consistency and good performance, he is surely a Super Eagles prospect.

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

