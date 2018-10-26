Oh, brother! Eden is better than me, admits Thorgan Hazard

news

His Borussia Moenchengladbach team are higher in the Bundesliga than Chelsea are in the Premier League, but Thorgan Hazard admits his brother, Blues' midfielder Eden, is the more talented sibling.

"I just have less talent than him," Thorgan Hazard, 25, told German broadcaster Sport1 of his 27-year-old brother.

"I have to work things out that he might learn faster, if I am being completely honest.

"Eden also worked a lot on himself last year.

"Right now, my brother is in great shape and wants to win the title with Chelsea."

The brothers, who both play on the left wing, were part of the Belgium team which finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

Eden has scored 27 goals in 96 internationals and although Thorgan lags behind, scoring once in 17 matches for Belgium, there is little rivalry even though both play on the left wing.

"We do not talk about it that much. Sometimes I watch his games and he mine," said Thorgan. "We don't talk much about football, it's more about family and the children.

"We have contact almost every day, but football is not the big issue and he doesn't give me advice."

The brothers are both having superb seasons for their respective clubs.

No regrets

Thorgan has so far claimed four goals, including scoring once and setting up two more in Sunday's 4-0 hammering of Mainz to leave Borussia second behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.

Eden has seven goals in nine Premier League games this season, including a hat-trick against Cardiff City in September, to help Chelsea go third in the table behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

The brothers were briefly reunited at Chelsea, who Eden signed for from French club Lille in 2011, while Thorgan joined a year later from Lens.

However, the younger Hazard sibling failed to make the grade at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out to Belgian side Zulte Waregem for two seasons, then Gladbach for the 2014/15 season.

His switch to Gladbach was made permanent in July 2015 for eight million euros ($9m) and Thorgan has no regrets.

"I'm a different type of player than my brother," said Thorgan. "Eden is one of the best players in the world.

"When I came to Chelsea, it was clear that, like many other players, I would first be loaned out.

"So I went to Belgium for two years and did a good job there.

"When I played for Chelsea, I was still too young and not ready for the big jump.

"Chelsea is a big club with outstanding players.

"For me, the decision to play for a different team was better."