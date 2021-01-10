Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo will not end his loan stint at Galatasaray and return to Stoke City in the January transfer window.

Etebo is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Championship side Stoke City, but some reports have it that the midfielder will be returning in the January transfer window.

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neil has however dismissed the reports as just rumours.

"It's definitely a rumour! The players who are out on loan are out on loan for the season and that won't change," O'Neil told a news conference.

"It was what they wanted at that period in time. They made that decision and we made that decision as a club.

"Maybe because the loan hasn't gone well, you can't just decide you want to come back. It doesn't work like that.

"We don't envisage any of the loan players who are currently at various clubs returning to Stoke in January."

It hasn't been all good for Etebo in Turkey where he has managed just eight appearances with no goal.