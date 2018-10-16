Pulse.ng logo
Oghenekaro Etebo :Super Eagles, Stoke City midfielder profile

5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

Here are the things to know about the Super Eagles who is now a regular in Gernot Rohr's starting team.

  • Published:
Oghenekaro Etebo play

Oghenekaro Etebo

(Oghenekaro Etebo)

Oghenekaro Etebo has been the engine room for Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team in recent times and has maintained his position after his performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Here are five things to know about Oghenekaro Etebo

1.    Oghenekaro Etebo is 22-years-old

Born in Lagos, Nigeria on November 9, 1995, Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is 22-years-old.

2.   Oghenekaro Etebo previous clubs

Oghenekaro Etebo began his youth career at Lord Honour FC in 2011 and he moved to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Warri Wolves academy in 2012. 

Oghenekaro Etebo play

Oghenekaro Etebo

(Las Palmas Twitter)

 

He made his debut for Warri Wolves in the league in 2013 and was there till 2015.

His performances on the international scene did not go unnoticed as he finally moved to Europe with Portugal Primera Division side Feirense in 2016.

In his second year with the Portuguese outfit, he joined Spanish La Liga giants Las Palmas on loan in the winter transfer window.

After the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he started all the Super Eagles games, Etebo was rewarded with a move to English Championship outfit Stoke City.

Super Eagles' Etebo named in EFCC's case against Wolves FC play Etebo has signed a 5-year deal with Stoke City (Stoke City)

3. Etebo and Nigeria

Etebo was born in Lagos Nigeria and has represented Nigeria at several appearances for the youth and senior teams in competitions.

He did not represent Nigeria for the Golden Eaglets or Flying Eagles at U-17 or U-20 tournaments.

It was while he was at the Warri Wolves he got a call-up by Stephen Keshi to feature for the Super Eagles in a qualification encounter for the  2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Oghenekaro Etebo play Etebo was a key midfielder for the Super Eagles at the World Cup (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

From there he was invited to the Dream Team by Samson Siasia and went on to score the winning goals as Nigeria won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and qualify for the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Etebo helped Nigeria to win a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games emerging as the highest goal scorer.   

He went on to feature as a starter in all of the Super Eagles games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

4. Style of play

Etebo is known as an energetic box to box midfielder who has the ability to help in the transition from defensive areas to attacking positions.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Lionel Messi play

Oghenekaro Etebo and Lionel Messi

(Etebo Instagram)

He can fulfill any role in midfield either as a central, defensive or attacking midfielder depending on the coaches instruction.

He has an amazing technique in dribbling with the ball in midfield as only Eden Hazard could break his record at the World Cup.

His strength is making deep bursting runs from midfield to join up with the attack or drive at goal.

play (Stoke City)

5. Etebo awards

Etebo won the Wonder goal award while he was in the NPFL with Warri Wolves for his goal against Bayelsa United.

He also won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Etebo was in action as the Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 and is expected to be in action in the return leg scheduled for Tunisia on Tuesday, October 16 7PM

