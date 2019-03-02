Super Eagles stars Oghenekaro Etebo and Semi Ajayi both scored for Stoke City and Rotherham United respectively to pick up wins in the Sky Bet Championship.

Etebo was on target for Stoke City as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 while Ajayi scored twice as Rotherham United beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 both games played on Saturday, March 2.

Ajayi the two-goal hero

Super Eagles utility player Semi Ajayi was the hero for Rotherham United against Blackburn Rovers.

Ajayi scored twice to give Rotherham United all three points as they continue their battle to beat the drop.

Ajayi scored the first and last goal while playing all 90 minutes for Rotherham United in the matchday 35 Championship encounter.

Ajayi's two goals were scored in second and 83rd minutes and were both provided by Will Vaulks.

Ajayi's heroics comes after he made the Championship Team of the Week for the previous matchday when he scored against Reading.

Etebo back on the scoresheet

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was on the scoresheet for Stoke City against Nottingham Forest .

Etebo put his side ahead with their first goal of the encounter scored in the 15th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Tom Ince.

Despite giving Stoke City the lead Etebo was substituted for Charlie Adam in the 68th minute before Benik Afobe sealed the result for the home side in the 74th minute converting a ball through to him by Ince.

Etebo returns to action when Stoke City take on QPR while Ajayi will hope to continue his goal scoring heroics when Rotherham takes on Sheffield Wednesday both games scheduled for Saturday, March 9.