Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has revealed that he was left shaken after he watched his wife Isi deliver a baby.

Etebo took on Instagram on Friday, November 22, 2019, to announce that he and his wife have welcomed a baby girl, their second child together.

The Stoke City midfielder also revealed that his legs were shaking after he witnessed the delivery.

“God has Blessed my home with another lovely fruit am just short of words right now but I just want to give thanks to God Almighty and use this opportunity to appreciate my Wife @isietebo for the courage she summoned during this period Atleast I witness this one all my legs Dey shake🙆‍♂️🤣 once again thanks to Oluwa,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Oghenekaro Etebo and wife, Isi have been together for a long time (Instagram/Oghenekaro Etebo) Instagram

The new bundle of joy is the second child of Etebo and his wife who already have a one-year-old son.

Etebo and his wife Isi have been together for a long time although they officially got married in December 2018.