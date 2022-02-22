SUPER EAGLES

Oghenekaro Etebo returns to action for Watford after 4-month injury lay-off

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

For the 1st time since September, Etebo returned to action.

Oghenekaro Etebo is expected to be playing in the Premier League soon
Oghenekaro Etebo is expected to be playing in the Premier League soon

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has returned to action or Premier League giants Watford Football Club.

Etebo was in action for Watford's academy side in an encounter that took place on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The 26-year-old has been out of action for over four months. The game was a Professional Development League fixture between Watford's academy side and Ipswich Town.

The game took place at Playford road with Etebo named in the starting eleven.

Watford to their official Twitter account to give an update on Etebo's progress.

The message said, "Minutes in the tank. @etebo_karo played 45 minutes for @WatfordFCAcad this afternoon!"

The Professional Development League is for U-23 players but three players above the stipulated age can be featured.

Most clubs usually send players recovering from injury to get match fitness.

Etebo on loan from Stoke could not prevent Watford's academy side from going in front.

Oghenekaro Etebo featured for 45 minutes against Ipswich
Oghenekaro Etebo featured for 45 minutes against Ipswich

He was substituted at halftime which seemed planned by the coaching staff as he works his way back to full fitness.

Watford would go on to concede two more goals from Cameron Stewart and Tyreece Simpson in a 3-0 loss.

Etebo suffered an injury back on September 25, 2021, which has kept him out of action.

He needed surgery due to a torn quad muscle injury and is now training with the Watford first team.

