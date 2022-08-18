Ogenyi Onazi trains with the Super Eagles squad ahead of the clash against Ghana

Joba Ogunwale
The 29-year-old Nigerian is currently training under the watch of Nigeria's assistant coach Salisu Yusuf.

Forgotten Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi is back with the team, albeit the home-based Eagles.

Onazi is currently training with the team ahead of their Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Ghana.

The home-based Eagles are currently preparing to face their arch-rivals Ghana across two legs for a place in next year's CHAN. Coach Salisu Yusuf called up 35 players for the clash, but Onazi also linked up with the squad at their Abuja camp.

Although he is not part of the team, the former Lazio man is training with the squad to keep his fitness level. However, Onazi will not play for Nigeria in the two games as the tournament is only reserved for domestic players.

The 29-year-old recently signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah FC, but the Saudi Arabian league is yet to resume. As a result, Onazi is training under the watchful eyes of Salisu ahead of the new season.

The ex-Trabzonspor man is familiar with the home-based Eagles coach, having trained under him as Super Eagles assistant boss.

While Onazi is not expected to make the home-based squad, his presence is still a surprise as he has not played for the three-time African champions since 2018.

Onazi's last game in a Nigerian jersey was an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles in September 2019. The 29-year-old, however, has 51 caps for Nigeria and was part of the team that won the AFCON in 2013.

