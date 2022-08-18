Ogenyi Onazi trains with the Super Eagles squad ahead of the clash against Ghana

Onazi is currently training with the team ahead of their Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Ghana.

Onazi back under Salisu

The home-based Eagles are currently preparing to face their arch-rivals Ghana across two legs for a place in next year's CHAN. Coach Salisu Yusuf called up 35 players for the clash, but Onazi also linked up with the squad at their Abuja camp.

Although he is not part of the team, the former Lazio man is training with the squad to keep his fitness level. However, Onazi will not play for Nigeria in the two games as the tournament is only reserved for domestic players.

Onazi still waiting for Super Eagles recall

The 29-year-old recently signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah FC, but the Saudi Arabian league is yet to resume. As a result, Onazi is training under the watchful eyes of Salisu ahead of the new season.

The ex-Trabzonspor man is familiar with the home-based Eagles coach, having trained under him as Super Eagles assistant boss.

While Onazi is not expected to make the home-based squad, his presence is still a surprise as he has not played for the three-time African champions since 2018.