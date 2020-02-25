Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi gave us a sneak peek of one of the cars in his selection with an Instagram post.

Onazi who plays in Turkey took to the social media platform to share a photo of his 2011/2012 Range Rover Evoque.

According to cars.com, the car cost around N15-16m.

Onazi has been making money for a long time as a professional footballer. The 27-year-old has been playing in Europe since 2012.

These days, he plays in Turkey for Denizlispor, the club he just joined on loan from another Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Onazi joined Denizlispor to get more game time after recovering from a long-term injury.